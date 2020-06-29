All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

5070 Downing St. Unit 1

5070 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5070 Downing Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Ready to move in! - Townhome with 2 beds / 2 baths; patio and balcony on the second floor. Ceramic Title and carpet. You can enjoy with your family a great pool and tennis court in free time. MOVE-IN READY!!

(RLNE5407424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have any available units?
5070 Downing St. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have?
Some of 5070 Downing St. Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Downing St. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Downing St. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

