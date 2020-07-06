All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5067 FAYANN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5067 FAYANN STREET
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM

5067 FAYANN STREET

5067 Fayann Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5067 Fayann Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, charming curb appeal, and drive that leads to the two-car garage in the backyard, where you’ll also find a screened-in patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5067 FAYANN STREET have any available units?
5067 FAYANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5067 FAYANN STREET have?
Some of 5067 FAYANN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5067 FAYANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5067 FAYANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5067 FAYANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5067 FAYANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5067 FAYANN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5067 FAYANN STREET offers parking.
Does 5067 FAYANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5067 FAYANN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5067 FAYANN STREET have a pool?
No, 5067 FAYANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5067 FAYANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5067 FAYANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5067 FAYANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5067 FAYANN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach