All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5033 Vineland Road.
Home
Orlando, FL
5033 Vineland Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5033 Vineland Road
5033 Vineland Road
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5033 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great condo community right by I 4, Universal Studios and the Turnpike. All redecorated from original. First floor.
Unit Tenant occupied until October 15th 2019..
Water and pest control included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5033 Vineland Road have any available units?
5033 Vineland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5033 Vineland Road have?
Some of 5033 Vineland Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5033 Vineland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Vineland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Vineland Road pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Vineland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5033 Vineland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road offers parking.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Vineland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have a pool?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road has a pool.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have accessible units?
No, 5033 Vineland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road has units with dishwashers.
Ocoee, FL
