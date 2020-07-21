All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5033 Vineland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5033 Vineland Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

5033 Vineland Road

5033 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5033 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great condo community right by I 4, Universal Studios and the Turnpike. All redecorated from original. First floor.
Unit Tenant occupied until October 15th 2019..
Water and pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Vineland Road have any available units?
5033 Vineland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Vineland Road have?
Some of 5033 Vineland Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Vineland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Vineland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Vineland Road pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Vineland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5033 Vineland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road offers parking.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Vineland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have a pool?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road has a pool.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have accessible units?
No, 5033 Vineland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Vineland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Vineland Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach