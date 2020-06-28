All apartments in Orlando
5029 City Street Unit #1828
5029 City Street Unit #1828

5029 City St Unit 1828 · No Longer Available
Location

5029 City St Unit 1828, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Condo Overlooking Pool In Orlando For Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1299.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1375.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1375.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1299/mo
5029 City St., Unit #1828
Orlando, Florida 32839
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Park Central
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1333
Year Built: 1997

*Resort Style Living
*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2nd Floor Unit
*Plenty Of Parking
*Office Too!
*Pool View
*Screened In Patio
*Carpet Throughout
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*The Best Condo Complex In Central Florida!
*COMMUNITY Has A 24 Hour Guard Gate
*COMMUNITY Is Gated
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Racquet Ball
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, Tpike
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Theme Parks
*JUST 2 MINUTES To: Millenia Mall
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
* Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take I-4 W and S John Young Pkwy to Grand Central Pkwy, Follow Grand Central Pkwy to City St, Turn left onto Grand Central Pkwy, Turn left onto City St, Turn left to stay on City St.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have any available units?
5029 City Street Unit #1828 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have?
Some of 5029 City Street Unit #1828's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 City Street Unit #1828 currently offering any rent specials?
5029 City Street Unit #1828 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 City Street Unit #1828 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 is pet friendly.
Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 offer parking?
Yes, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 offers parking.
Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have a pool?
Yes, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 has a pool.
Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have accessible units?
Yes, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 has accessible units.
Does 5029 City Street Unit #1828 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 City Street Unit #1828 does not have units with dishwashers.
