5012 Adair Oak Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.5 bath n Vista East - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in Vista East. This home offers over 2400 square feet of living space, fresh paint throughout,new laminate flooring upstairs, washer/dryer, and two car garage.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $1895. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150



