Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5012 Adair Oak Dr.

5012 Adair Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Adair Oak Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath n Vista East - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in Vista East. This home offers over 2400 square feet of living space, fresh paint throughout,new laminate flooring upstairs, washer/dryer, and two car garage.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1895. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125. Pet fee: $150

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE5309431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have any available units?
5012 Adair Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have?
Some of 5012 Adair Oak Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Adair Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Adair Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Adair Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. offers parking.
Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Adair Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Adair Oak Dr. has units with dishwashers.

