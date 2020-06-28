All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5005 CITY STREET, UNIT 1325

5005 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5005 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5005 CITY STREET, UNIT 1325 Available 10/10/19 2 Bedrm Orlando Condo for Rent in Park Central (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

AVAILABLE: November 19, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1199.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1275.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1275.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1199/mo
5005 City St., Unit #1325
Orlando, Florida 32839
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Park Central
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1063
Year Built: 1997

*Priced Cheap!
*2 Bedrm/2 Bath Condo
*Guard Gated Community
*Several Community Pools
*Bar/Restaurant In Community!
*Granite Counters
*Ceiling Fans
*Move In Ready!
*2nd Floor Unit
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: I-4 & T-Pike
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Basketball
*JUST MINUTES To Valencia C. C.
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Blinds Included
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*AVAILABLE: November 19, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: I-4 W, merge onto John Young Pkwy S, L onto Grand Central Pkwy, L on City St., R onto Midtown Ter., L onto City St., building 5005 on L.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5120553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
