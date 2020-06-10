All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:08 AM

5000 Millenia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Looking to sublease, but offering room rentals for a two bedroom two bathroom apartment. Serious inquiries only please! Looking for trustworthy people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have any available units?
5000 Millenia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5000 Millenia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Millenia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Millenia Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd offer parking?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have a pool?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

