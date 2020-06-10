Rent Calculator
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:08 AM
5000 Millenia Blvd
5000 Millenia Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
5000 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia
Looking to sublease, but offering room rentals for a two bedroom two bathroom apartment. Serious inquiries only please! Looking for trustworthy people.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have any available units?
5000 Millenia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 5000 Millenia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Millenia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Millenia Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd offer parking?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have a pool?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Millenia Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Millenia Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Clermont, FL
