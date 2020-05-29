All apartments in Orlando
500 S. Eola Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

500 S. Eola Dr

500 Eola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
500 S. Eola Dr Available 08/01/20 Absolutely Gorgeous 3 BR home in Thornton Park walk to Restaruants and Shops - Available August 1 - **Please TEXT Chris Paul for more info and showings @ 321-277-7609.

You have to see this gorgeous Thornton Park beauty to appreciate it.

Hardwood floors, detailed mill-work, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and more just a short walk to all the restaurants and shops of Thornton Park and Lake Eola. Water and Lawn Care included at this rent price. Discount available if tenant takes care of lawn and water.

The home has off street parking with a garage and a fantastic deck to relax and unwind. With all this space and tranquility you won't believe you are in the heart of downtown.

The master suite features a double door entry, two closets & a bathroom with granite counters, travertine flooring in the shower, a shower massage system, and Jacuzzi tub.

Application Fee is $45 per adult. There is a $100 Administrative Fee due upon lease signing.

**Please TEXT Chris Paul for more info and showings @ 321-277-7609

(RLNE2418717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S. Eola Dr have any available units?
500 S. Eola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S. Eola Dr have?
Some of 500 S. Eola Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S. Eola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 S. Eola Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S. Eola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 S. Eola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 500 S. Eola Dr offer parking?
Yes, 500 S. Eola Dr does offer parking.
Does 500 S. Eola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S. Eola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S. Eola Dr have a pool?
No, 500 S. Eola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 500 S. Eola Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 S. Eola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S. Eola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S. Eola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
