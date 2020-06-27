4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Beautiful 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and brick pavers in driveway and walkway! Glass front door, 42" kitchen cabinets, Granite counter tops with backsplash on light cabinets in kitchen, full kitchen appliance package. Downstairs is fully covered in ceramic tile; carpet in the bedrooms. Tuscany Place is a private gated neighborhood w/ Beautiful Mediterranean Exteriors. Master bath has garden tub and separate walk in shower as well as private water closet. >>>>> Location! Location! Location! This is the place! Located in the heart of Millenia, our private gated community offers total accessibility to all the high-end retail stores, dining, and easy access to I-4. >>>>> The lavish Gardens at Millenia town center is coming soon, and with that Tuscany Place will be tucked away in the most desired location of the Orlando Metro area.



(RLNE4995260)