Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0

4934 Fiorazante Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4934 Fiorazante Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautiful 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and brick pavers in driveway and walkway! Glass front door, 42" kitchen cabinets, Granite counter tops with backsplash on light cabinets in kitchen, full kitchen appliance package. Downstairs is fully covered in ceramic tile; carpet in the bedrooms. Tuscany Place is a private gated neighborhood w/ Beautiful Mediterranean Exteriors. Master bath has garden tub and separate walk in shower as well as private water closet. >>>>> Location! Location! Location! This is the place! Located in the heart of Millenia, our private gated community offers total accessibility to all the high-end retail stores, dining, and easy access to I-4. >>>>> The lavish Gardens at Millenia town center is coming soon, and with that Tuscany Place will be tucked away in the most desired location of the Orlando Metro area.

(RLNE4995260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have any available units?
4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have?
Some of 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 currently offering any rent specials?
4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 is pet friendly.
Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 offer parking?
Yes, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 offers parking.
Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have a pool?
No, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 does not have a pool.
Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have accessible units?
No, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0 does not have units with dishwashers.
