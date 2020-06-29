4846 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822 South Semoran
Southbrooke condo - One bedroom ground flloor condo. All appliances incl w/d. Water and sewer included in rent. Wood floors, screened patio. Neat and clean. Pool and tennis court. Jim. 407 592 3801 Rental orice recently reduced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have any available units?
4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have?
Some of 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 currently offering any rent specials?
4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 is pet friendly.
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 offer parking?
No, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 does not offer parking.
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have a pool?
Yes, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 has a pool.
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have accessible units?
No, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4846 S. Semoran Ave #1301 does not have units with dishwashers.
