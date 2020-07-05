Rent Calculator
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:00 AM
4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE
4799 Creekside Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4799 Creekside Park Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Easy access to the Mall at Millenia, Premium Outlet Mall on I Drive, I 4 East & West, Florida Turnpike, FunSpot, Universal Resort. Security patrol on premises. Rent includes lawn maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have any available units?
4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4799 CREEKSIDE PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
