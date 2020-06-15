All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:41 PM

4752 Walden Circle

4752 Walden Circle · (407) 329-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4752 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space. Spacious bedroom! Full-sized washer/dryer (as is) included! Rent includes water and A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community features several amenities including a pool, fitness center and more! Convenient location close to The Mall at Millenia, restaurants & I-4! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 Walden Circle have any available units?
4752 Walden Circle has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4752 Walden Circle have?
Some of 4752 Walden Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 Walden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4752 Walden Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 Walden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4752 Walden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4752 Walden Circle offer parking?
No, 4752 Walden Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4752 Walden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4752 Walden Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 Walden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4752 Walden Circle has a pool.
Does 4752 Walden Circle have accessible units?
No, 4752 Walden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 Walden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4752 Walden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
