4752 Walden Circle

Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space. Spacious bedroom! Full-sized washer/dryer (as is) included! Rent includes water and A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community features several amenities including a pool, fitness center and more! Convenient location close to The Mall at Millenia, restaurants & I-4! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.