Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4740 Walden Circle Unit #32

4740 Walden Circle · (407) 917-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4740 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bed 2 Full bath home! Wood Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights a beautiful open concept. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a spacious master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by an additional bedroom on the other side of the home which is a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Private balcony with beautiful lake views! Washer and Dryer included. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

The actual unit is #1032

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,150.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,150.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have any available units?
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 pet-friendly?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 offer parking?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 does not offer parking.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have a pool?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have accessible units?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 Walden Circle Unit #32 does not have units with air conditioning.
