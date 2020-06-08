All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4729 Carmel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4729 Carmel Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:15 PM

4729 Carmel Street

4729 Carmel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4729 Carmel Street, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 Carmel Street have any available units?
4729 Carmel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4729 Carmel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4729 Carmel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 Carmel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 Carmel Street is pet friendly.
Does 4729 Carmel Street offer parking?
No, 4729 Carmel Street does not offer parking.
Does 4729 Carmel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 Carmel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 Carmel Street have a pool?
Yes, 4729 Carmel Street has a pool.
Does 4729 Carmel Street have accessible units?
No, 4729 Carmel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 Carmel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 Carmel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4729 Carmel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4729 Carmel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach