Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4724 Walden Circle #1534

4724 Walden Circle · (407) 443-2218
Location

4724 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4724 Walden Circle #1534 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo fully carpeted. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals. Freshly painted and ready for move in!

Community offers open relaxing pool, tennis court and clubhouse. The unit is located minutes away from Holy Land, Millenia Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Disney Theme Parks and so much more!

Don't miss out on this spectacular 1 bedroom home and call today for showing.

Requires
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

For Showings or further details, please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218 or Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

(RLNE4806305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have any available units?
4724 Walden Circle #1534 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have?
Some of 4724 Walden Circle #1534's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Walden Circle #1534 currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Walden Circle #1534 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Walden Circle #1534 pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 offer parking?
No, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 does not offer parking.
Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have a pool?
Yes, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 has a pool.
Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have accessible units?
No, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Walden Circle #1534 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 Walden Circle #1534 does not have units with dishwashers.
