4724 Walden Circle #1534

gym pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo fully carpeted. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals. Freshly painted and ready for move in!



Community offers open relaxing pool, tennis court and clubhouse. The unit is located minutes away from Holy Land, Millenia Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, Disney Theme Parks and so much more!



Don't miss out on this spectacular 1 bedroom home and call today for showing.



Requires

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



For Showings or further details, please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218 or Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



