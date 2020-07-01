4724 Nantucket Lane, Orlando, FL 32808 Signal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Great 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a huge living room with a stone fireplace. A spacious kitchen with appliances included! Screened-in patio and oversized back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
