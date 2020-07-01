All apartments in Orlando
4724 NANTUCKET LANE

4724 Nantucket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Nantucket Lane, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a huge living room with a stone fireplace. A spacious kitchen with appliances included! Screened-in patio and oversized back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have any available units?
4724 NANTUCKET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have?
Some of 4724 NANTUCKET LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 NANTUCKET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4724 NANTUCKET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 NANTUCKET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE offers parking.
Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have a pool?
No, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have accessible units?
No, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 NANTUCKET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 NANTUCKET LANE has units with dishwashers.

