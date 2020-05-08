Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4709 Capri Pl Unit 189
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM
4709 Capri Pl Unit 189
4709 Capri Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
4709 Capri Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2/2 for rent on Conroy rd, community pool, prime location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have any available units?
4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have?
Some of 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 offer parking?
No, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have a pool?
Yes, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 has a pool.
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have accessible units?
No, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Capri Pl Unit 189 has units with dishwashers.
