Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4705 King Cole Blvd
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4705 King Cole Blvd
4705 King Cole Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4705 King Cole Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
newly renovated house for rent. freshly painted, new appliances. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have any available units?
4705 King Cole Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 4705 King Cole Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4705 King Cole Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 King Cole Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4705 King Cole Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd offer parking?
No, 4705 King Cole Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 King Cole Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have a pool?
No, 4705 King Cole Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4705 King Cole Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 King Cole Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 King Cole Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4705 King Cole Blvd has units with air conditioning.
