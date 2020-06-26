All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4700 Lenmore Street

4700 Lenmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Lenmore Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Shores East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Simply A Must See! Beautiful And Move-in-ready - Ranch Style Pool Home W/ No Hoa! Located Near The Wildly Popular Hourglass District, A Thriving Destination For Dining, Biking, Shopping And Entertainment! Appreciative Buyers Will Enjoy Over $30k In Upgrades Including A $12k New Roof, $5k New Plumbing, $5k New Ceramic Tile, $3k New Interior Paint, New Water Heater, And $2500 New Samsung Stainless Appliances. This Wonderful Split Floor Plan W/ 2174sf., 4 Bedrooms And 3 Baths, Shows Pride Of Ownership The Minute You Walk Through The Door. The Floor Design Provides 2 Main Light And Bright Living Areas, With One Enjoying Views Of The Pool. The Dining Room Is Conveniently Located Adjacent To The Well Equipped Kitchen. But Wait - There Is Also A Bonus Room, And A Spacious Storage Room - Essential For Every Florida Homeowner! Enjoy Orlando Living W/ The Spacious Covered Lanai, Inviting Fire Pit And Resort Style Sparkling Pool For Those Wonderfully Warm Days And Nights. There Is Also A Large, Private Fenced Yard Gçô Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends. Enjoy Great Outdoor Space For The Enthusiastic Gardener. The Extended Front Driveway And Large Lot Are A Terrific Find In This Fast Moving Market. You Will Love The Fantastic Location And Established Community, Which Is Known For The Great Schools, Friendly Lifestyle, Music, Arts, And Culinary Scene. Amazing Location For Quick Access To Downtown, The 408 Or The I4 Corridor. The Owners Have Maintained Their Lovely Home For Your Best Buyer. Welcome Home!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL RE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Lenmore Street have any available units?
4700 Lenmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Lenmore Street have?
Some of 4700 Lenmore Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Lenmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Lenmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Lenmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Lenmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Lenmore Street offer parking?
No, 4700 Lenmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 4700 Lenmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Lenmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Lenmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Lenmore Street has a pool.
Does 4700 Lenmore Street have accessible units?
No, 4700 Lenmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Lenmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Lenmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
