4700 Lenmore Street

Simply A Must See! Beautiful And Move-in-ready - Ranch Style Pool Home W/ No Hoa! Located Near The Wildly Popular Hourglass District, A Thriving Destination For Dining, Biking, Shopping And Entertainment! Appreciative Buyers Will Enjoy Over $30k In Upgrades Including A $12k New Roof, $5k New Plumbing, $5k New Ceramic Tile, $3k New Interior Paint, New Water Heater, And $2500 New Samsung Stainless Appliances. This Wonderful Split Floor Plan W/ 2174sf., 4 Bedrooms And 3 Baths, Shows Pride Of Ownership The Minute You Walk Through The Door. The Floor Design Provides 2 Main Light And Bright Living Areas, With One Enjoying Views Of The Pool. The Dining Room Is Conveniently Located Adjacent To The Well Equipped Kitchen. But Wait - There Is Also A Bonus Room, And A Spacious Storage Room - Essential For Every Florida Homeowner! Enjoy Orlando Living W/ The Spacious Covered Lanai, Inviting Fire Pit And Resort Style Sparkling Pool For Those Wonderfully Warm Days And Nights. There Is Also A Large, Private Fenced Yard Gçô Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends. Enjoy Great Outdoor Space For The Enthusiastic Gardener. The Extended Front Driveway And Large Lot Are A Terrific Find In This Fast Moving Market. You Will Love The Fantastic Location And Established Community, Which Is Known For The Great Schools, Friendly Lifestyle, Music, Arts, And Culinary Scene. Amazing Location For Quick Access To Downtown, The 408 Or The I4 Corridor. The Owners Have Maintained Their Lovely Home For Your Best Buyer. Welcome Home!



