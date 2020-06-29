All apartments in Orlando
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange

4647 Cason Cove Drive · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4647 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange · Avail. Sep 4

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange Available 09/04/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4647 Cason Cove Drive #2415 Orlando, Fl. 32811 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4647 Cason Cove Drive #2415 Orlando, Fl. 32811. This condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing. NO Pets.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: I-4 East, Take the Conroy Road Exit 78, keep left, turn left onto Conroy Road, Turn right onto Cason Cove Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3261969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have any available units?
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange offer parking?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have a pool?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have accessible units?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange has units with air conditioning.
