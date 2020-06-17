All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange

4631 Cason Cove Drive · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4631 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orlando, FL 32811. - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orlando, FL 32811. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, NO Pets Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to celena.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Vineland Road East of Kirkman Road; Left onto Conroy Road; Right onto Cason Cove Drive

(RLNE5770151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have any available units?
4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have?
Some of 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange offer parking?
No, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have a pool?
No, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have accessible units?
No, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity