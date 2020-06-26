4615 CASON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan racquetball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court yoga

Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo located in the exclusive gated community of Millennium Cove. This gated community has a wide range of amenities including a fitness center with indoor racquetball and a yoga room. It also features two sparkling swimming pools and spas along with a tranquil lake, sand volleyball, and two tennis courts. Millenium Cove is conveniently located near all the major attractions Orlando has to offer. Just minutes from Disney World, Universal Orlando and Sea World and ideally located near the finest shopping in Orlando including the luxurious Mall at Millenia and The Prime Outlets. MUST SEE!!