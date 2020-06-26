All apartments in Orlando
4615 CASON DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

4615 CASON DRIVE

4615 Cason Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo located in the exclusive gated community of Millennium Cove. This gated community has a wide range of amenities including a fitness center with indoor racquetball and a yoga room. It also features two sparkling swimming pools and spas along with a tranquil lake, sand volleyball, and two tennis courts. Millenium Cove is conveniently located near all the major attractions Orlando has to offer. Just minutes from Disney World, Universal Orlando and Sea World and ideally located near the finest shopping in Orlando including the luxurious Mall at Millenia and The Prime Outlets. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 CASON DRIVE have any available units?
4615 CASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 CASON DRIVE have?
Some of 4615 CASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 CASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4615 CASON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 CASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4615 CASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4615 CASON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4615 CASON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4615 CASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 CASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 CASON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4615 CASON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4615 CASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4615 CASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 CASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 CASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
