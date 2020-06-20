All apartments in Orlando
4532 Commander Dr. #2138
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4532 Commander Dr. #2138

4532 Commander Drive · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4532 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo in Venetian Place! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,054 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Venetian in Orlando. The condo features an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living space are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bath as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a washer and dryer, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount! Sorry, no pets allowed.

The Venetian Place Orlando condos are located in Orlando off South Semoran Boulevard. Community amenities include a fully equipped health center featuring cutting edge equipment, resort-style swimming pools and spa, lighted tennis courts, and 2 indoor racquetball courts. It is located right in the heart of Orlando, close to major highways, shopping malls, and local tourist attractions! We apologize but no pets are allowed in this community.

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. HOA applications can be processed within 24-48 hours, but please allow for up to 15 days. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have any available units?
4532 Commander Dr. #2138 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have?
Some of 4532 Commander Dr. #2138's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Commander Dr. #2138 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 offer parking?
No, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 does not offer parking.
Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have a pool?
Yes, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 has a pool.
Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have accessible units?
No, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 Commander Dr. #2138 has units with dishwashers.
