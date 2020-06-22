All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4512 Commander Dr #1728

4512 Commander Dr Unit 1728 · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Commander Dr Unit 1728, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo for rent at 4512 Commander Dr #1728 - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 4512 Commander Dr #1728 Orlando, FL 32822; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: Heading South onto S Semoran Blvd/FL-436 turn Right onto Pershing Ave, take the 1st right onto Commander Dr. unit on your right.

(RLNE4460786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have any available units?
4512 Commander Dr #1728 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have?
Some of 4512 Commander Dr #1728's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Commander Dr #1728 currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Commander Dr #1728 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Commander Dr #1728 pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 offer parking?
No, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have a pool?
No, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have accessible units?
No, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Commander Dr #1728 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Commander Dr #1728 has units with dishwashers.
