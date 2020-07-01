45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 6

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available October 10th!

No Pets.

-

Located in the SODO District, this 2nd floor 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment offers ceramic tile throughout, spacious living and dining room, bedrooms with plenty of closet space, centrally located, 0.3 miles to Arnold Palmer and ORMC, 0.6 miles to Sunrail Station, minutes from Downtown, public transportation, shops at SODO, I4 and the 408.



- No Pets.

- No Washer or Dryer Hookups.

- No Laundry Facilities on-site.

- Water Included but Sewer and Garbage are not included

- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a not legitimate listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.