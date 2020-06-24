All apartments in Orlando
448 Fanfair Ave

448 Fanfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

448 Fanfair Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Malibu Groves

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
448 Fanfair Ave Available 09/01/19 Lovely 3/1 Home in Convenient Location - Bright and cheery freshly redecorated lovely three bed one bath home in convenient location. Large lot and carport waiting for you to move in.

(RLNE5085950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Fanfair Ave have any available units?
448 Fanfair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 448 Fanfair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
448 Fanfair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Fanfair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 448 Fanfair Ave offers parking.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave have a pool?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave have accessible units?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Fanfair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Fanfair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
