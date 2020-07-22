All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4424 Middlebrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4424 Middlebrook Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:24 PM

4424 Middlebrook Road

4424 Middlebrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4424 Middlebrook Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177380

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Spacious, well distributed floor plan. Living room and Master Bedroom w/French doors leads to a cozy Florida Room. Community features, gazebo, swimming pool, tennis courts, walking paths. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Community pool,Microwave,Sweeping view,Florida room,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Tennis Courts,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Middlebrook Road have any available units?
4424 Middlebrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Middlebrook Road have?
Some of 4424 Middlebrook Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Middlebrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Middlebrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Middlebrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Middlebrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Middlebrook Road offer parking?
No, 4424 Middlebrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 4424 Middlebrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Middlebrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Middlebrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 4424 Middlebrook Road has a pool.
Does 4424 Middlebrook Road have accessible units?
No, 4424 Middlebrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Middlebrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 Middlebrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach