Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 PM

4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD

4360 S Kirkman Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4360 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great location. Close to Valencia College, Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, Interstate-4 and Restaurants. Gated Community, pool, and onsite parking. Make an appointment to see this immediately available gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
