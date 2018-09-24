Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
/
4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
4353 S Semoran Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
4353 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Nice, large three bedroom two bathroom condo in a gated community offering two pools, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4353 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
