Amenities
4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 Available 02/28/19 - Beautiful 3/2 Upper level Unit Apartment!
Community is family friendly and offers pool & playground area! Close to Orlando International Airport.
Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$50 HOA Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee
Security Deposit : $1325.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more
Other Requirements:
Non Criminal background
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.
(RLNE2366122)