Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07

4349 S Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4349 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 Available 02/28/19 - Beautiful 3/2 Upper level Unit Apartment!

Community is family friendly and offers pool & playground area! Close to Orlando International Airport.

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$50 HOA Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee
Security Deposit : $1325.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
Non Criminal background
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE2366122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

