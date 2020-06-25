Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD
4328 S Kirkman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4328 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful first floor condo with 2 bedrooms, two baths with brand new ceramic tile all over the property, with all appliances included
close to schools, major roads, shopping areas , theme parks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach