4324 S. Kirkman, #1103
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4324 S. Kirkman, #1103
4324 S Kirkman Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4324 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32835
Kirkman South
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful gated community of Sunset Lakes
2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor level.
Assigned parking
Includes washer and dryer
2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan
Washer and dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have any available units?
4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have?
Some of 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 currently offering any rent specials?
4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 pet-friendly?
No, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 offer parking?
Yes, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 offers parking.
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have a pool?
Yes, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 has a pool.
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have accessible units?
No, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 S. Kirkman, #1103 has units with dishwashers.
