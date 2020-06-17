All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4320 Aetna Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4320 Aetna Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4320 Aetna Dr.

4320 Aetna Drive · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4320 Aetna Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4320 Aetna Dr. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
4320 AETNA DRIVE
ORLANDO, FL 32808
Rent: $895/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Great, nice home for rent in Orlando at an affordable price. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $995, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4360303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have any available units?
4320 Aetna Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4320 Aetna Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Aetna Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Aetna Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Aetna Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. offer parking?
No, 4320 Aetna Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Aetna Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have a pool?
No, 4320 Aetna Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 4320 Aetna Dr. has accessible units.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Aetna Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Aetna Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Aetna Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4320 Aetna Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity