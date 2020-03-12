All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15

4269 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 283-7133
Location

4269 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
tennis court
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo! - Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo!

This beautiful Community is offers two Pools, Playground, Fitness center, Car care center, Volley ball & Tennis court.
Close to Orlando International Airport.

Fees Required:
$100.00 Application Fee per person
$250.00 Hold fee
Security Deposit : $1000.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE4793463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have any available units?
4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have?
Some of 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 currently offering any rent specials?
4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 pet-friendly?
No, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 offer parking?
No, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 does not offer parking.
Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have a pool?
Yes, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 has a pool.
Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have accessible units?
No, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
