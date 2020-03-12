4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15

Amenities
Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo! - Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo!
This beautiful Community is offers two Pools, Playground, Fitness center, Car care center, Volley ball & Tennis court.
Close to Orlando International Airport.
Fees Required:
$100.00 Application Fee per person
$250.00 Hold fee
Security Deposit : $1000.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more
Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.
(RLNE4793463)