All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4252 Pinebark Avenue.
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4252 Pinebark Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:27 PM
4252 Pinebark Avenue
4252 Pinebark Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4252 Pinebark Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Condo Centrally located -
(RLNE3414165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have any available units?
4252 Pinebark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 4252 Pinebark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Pinebark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Pinebark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4252 Pinebark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue offer parking?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have a pool?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 Pinebark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 Pinebark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
