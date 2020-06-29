3/2, 1 car carport, Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Inside utility room, Eat-In Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator. Carpet and tile combo, Fenced Yard, PETS OKAY, Year built 1970, SQFT 1,302
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 COLONY WAY have any available units?
4212 COLONY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 COLONY WAY have?
Some of 4212 COLONY WAY's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 COLONY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4212 COLONY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 COLONY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 COLONY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4212 COLONY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4212 COLONY WAY offers parking.
Does 4212 COLONY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 COLONY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 COLONY WAY have a pool?
No, 4212 COLONY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4212 COLONY WAY have accessible units?
No, 4212 COLONY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 COLONY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 COLONY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.