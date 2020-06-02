All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4211 S Semoran Blvd #7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4211 S Semoran Blvd #7

4211 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 720-4627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4211 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
dog park
playground
tennis court
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse (PRICED REDUCED WON'T LAST) - Property is close to Orlando Int'l Airport, 408, I-4 and 528
Pet friendly Community including a dog park. Tennis courts, Soccer, Fitness Center, Volley Ball, Car Care Center, and Playground.

Fees Required:
$100.00 Application Fee per person
$250.00 Hold fee
Security Deposit : $975.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE3669817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have any available units?
4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have?
Some of 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 offer parking?
No, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not offer parking.
Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have a pool?
No, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have accessible units?
No, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
