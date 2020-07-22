All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

4210 GALLIMORE ST

4210 Gallimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Gallimore Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
RICHMOND HEIGHTS - REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Spacious 3BR/1BA, new counter tops, Stainless Appliances, new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom, huge back yard. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

(RLNE5522598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

