4210 GALLIMORE ST

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

RICHMOND HEIGHTS - REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Spacious 3BR/1BA, new counter tops, Stainless Appliances, new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom, huge back yard. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,



(RLNE5522598)