Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13
4205 S Semoran Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
4205 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath on the second floor with a balcony. Close to Shopping centers, Supermarkets, walking distance to public transportation. Won't last
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3588176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have any available units?
4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 pet-friendly?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 offer parking?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not offer parking.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have a pool?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not have a pool.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 S Semoran Blvd, Unit 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
