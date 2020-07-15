All apartments in Orlando
July 4 2020

4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303

4200 Thornbriar Lane · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303 Available 08/07/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/7/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available 8/7/20

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

For More Information please contact us at 407.512.6419

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5101468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

