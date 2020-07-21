All apartments in Orlando
4185 E MICHIGAN STREET
4185 E MICHIGAN STREET

4185 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4185 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Carefree Condo living without the high-rise; updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the gated Crossing at Conway community. Conveniently located close to Downtown Orlando and OIA airport, with easy access to great restaurants, shopping, supermarkets and parks (Barber and Lake Underhill), the East-West Expressway(408), BeachLine (528), I-4 and Semoran Blvd. This condo has new flooring, is freshly painted and includes a full appliance package of refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Sorry, No pets and No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
4185 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4185 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 E MICHIGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
