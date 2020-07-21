4185 E MICHIGAN STREET

Amenities

Carefree Condo living without the high-rise; updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the gated Crossing at Conway community. Conveniently located close to Downtown Orlando and OIA airport, with easy access to great restaurants, shopping, supermarkets and parks (Barber and Lake Underhill), the East-West Expressway(408), BeachLine (528), I-4 and Semoran Blvd. This condo has new flooring, is freshly painted and includes a full appliance package of refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Sorry, No pets and No smoking.