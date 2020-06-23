All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 309 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 309, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Large Corner Unit 3bed 2bath upgraded condo with tiled floors on Lake Fairview - You'll love the grand and spacious living areas with private balconies offering pristine lakefront views. Gourmet Kitchens, spacious master bathrooms, and quality floor finishes harmonize your living experience.

This is a gated lakefront community minutes from Downtown Orlando, College Park and interstate 4. Private Boat ramp and community boat docks where you can ride off on your jet skis from and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.

The community features a clubhouse with swimming pool.
Private controlled entry in every building with elevators.

Rent includes Water, sewer and trash.
Condo comes with 1 assigned covered parking space.

Contact us today to view this beautiful property!

(RLNE2162627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have any available units?
4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have?
Some of 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 offer parking?
Yes, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 offers parking.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 has a pool.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have accessible units?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach