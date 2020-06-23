4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail #309

Amenities

Large Corner Unit 3bed 2bath upgraded condo with tiled floors on Lake Fairview - You'll love the grand and spacious living areas with private balconies offering pristine lakefront views. Gourmet Kitchens, spacious master bathrooms, and quality floor finishes harmonize your living experience.



This is a gated lakefront community minutes from Downtown Orlando, College Park and interstate 4. Private Boat ramp and community boat docks where you can ride off on your jet skis from and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.



The community features a clubhouse with swimming pool.

Private controlled entry in every building with elevators.



Rent includes Water, sewer and trash.

Condo comes with 1 assigned covered parking space.



