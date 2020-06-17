All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:11 AM

4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 405 · (407) 547-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 405, Orlando, FL 32804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline. This Lake View residence offers a spacious, open floor plan with premium finishes, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings, and private balconies. The home features an oversize living area with a spectacular view of Lake Fairview. The gated community also boasts a private boat ramp and dock. Residents may also enjoy the Elegant Clubhouse with business center and a resort-style swimming pool. Minutes to downtown and the Winter Park Shopping District will provide an easy, carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have any available units?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have?
Some of 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offer parking?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has a pool.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity