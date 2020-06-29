All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 201 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 201, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline. This Lake View residence offers a spacious, open floor plan with premium finishes, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings, and private balconies. The home features an oversize living area with a spectacular view of Lake Fairview. The gated community also boasts a private boat ramp and dock. Residents may also enjoy the Elegant Clubhouse with business center and a resort-style swimming pool. Minutes to downtown and the Winter Park Shopping District will provide an easy, carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have any available units?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have?
Some of 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offer parking?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has a pool.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach