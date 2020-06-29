4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL

Amenities

Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline. This Lake View residence offers a spacious, open floor plan with premium finishes, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings, and private balconies. The home features an oversize living area with a spectacular view of Lake Fairview. The gated community also boasts a private boat ramp and dock. Residents may also enjoy the Elegant Clubhouse with business center and a resort-style swimming pool. Minutes to downtown and the Winter Park Shopping District will provide an easy, carefree lifestyle.