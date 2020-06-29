Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:01 AM
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway
No Longer Available
Location
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome located in Townhouses of Rosemont Green.
Available June 1st. Showings available after May 31st.
community Pool.
$100 App Fee Per Adult, One-time admin fee $149 after approval, $1,300 Min. Sec. dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have any available units?
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 offer parking?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
