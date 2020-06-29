All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:01 AM

4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1

4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome located in Townhouses of Rosemont Green.
Available June 1st. Showings available after May 31st.
community Pool.

$100 App Fee Per Adult, One-time admin fee $149 after approval, $1,300 Min. Sec. dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have any available units?
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 offer parking?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 South Lake Orlando Parkway - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach