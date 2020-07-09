4174 Versailles Dr #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4174 Versailles Dr. Orlando, FL 32808 - Waterfront! Waterfront! Waterfront! Large 2/2 condo on Lake Orlando with tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and newer cabinets. The unit is located in Cypress Pointe Condominiums just minutes from Winter Park Village. The amenities are endless pool, tennis courts, fitness center, playground, and dog park. This unit is a wonderful find, schedule a showing today!!



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVED A 1/2 MONTH FOR FREE!!!!!



Approved applicants must have



- A monthly net income 2.5 times the rent

- No evictions

- Average to better credit score



Please call 407.283.7133 or 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5119615)