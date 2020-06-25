All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 416 SUN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
416 SUN COURT
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

416 SUN COURT

416 Sun Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 Sun Court, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and take a look a this beautiful 4/2 Single Family home for Rent. Very nice and clean property, centrally located it. Closed to main shops, restaurants and schools. Won't last long!! Ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 SUN COURT have any available units?
416 SUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 416 SUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
416 SUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 SUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 416 SUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 416 SUN COURT offer parking?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 416 SUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 SUN COURT have a pool?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 416 SUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 416 SUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 SUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 SUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach