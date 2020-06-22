All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

415 East Livingston Street, #G

415 E Livingston St Unit G · No Longer Available
Location

415 E Livingston St Unit G, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This condo is located in prestigious and historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, wine cooler, spacious second floor covered balcony and on site storage unit. One covered parking spot in back of the building. Furnished/Unfurnished option available!
This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, wine cooler, spacious second floor covered balcony and on site storage unit. One covered parking spot in back of the building. Partially Furnished/Unfurnished option available.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have any available units?
415 East Livingston Street, #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have?
Some of 415 East Livingston Street, #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 East Livingston Street, #G currently offering any rent specials?
415 East Livingston Street, #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East Livingston Street, #G pet-friendly?
No, 415 East Livingston Street, #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G offer parking?
Yes, 415 East Livingston Street, #G does offer parking.
Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 East Livingston Street, #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have a pool?
No, 415 East Livingston Street, #G does not have a pool.
Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have accessible units?
No, 415 East Livingston Street, #G does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East Livingston Street, #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 East Livingston Street, #G has units with dishwashers.
