414 W Princeton St.

Amenities
- PENDING - Adorable, Classic home in the heart of College Park! 3/1, 1530sq., wood floors, totally updated kitchen with new vintage style appliances and fixtures, 2 spacious sun rooms, huge back deck for entertaining, fenced yard, one car garage with opener and full size washer dryer. Space for your rocker on the front porch! Truly as cute as a button! Walk to Edgewater Drive's trendy shopping, bars,and dinning College Park is minutes to Downtown, Winter Park and Advent Health Medical Plaza.
(RLNE5149905)