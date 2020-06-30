All apartments in Orlando
414 W Princeton St.
414 W Princeton St.

414 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
- PENDING - Adorable, Classic home in the heart of College Park! 3/1, 1530sq., wood floors, totally updated kitchen with new vintage style appliances and fixtures, 2 spacious sun rooms, huge back deck for entertaining, fenced yard, one car garage with opener and full size washer dryer. Space for your rocker on the front porch! Truly as cute as a button! Walk to Edgewater Drive's trendy shopping, bars,and dinning College Park is minutes to Downtown, Winter Park and Advent Health Medical Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

