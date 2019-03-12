All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

4131 Lake Lawne Ave ORANGE

4131 Lake Lawne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Lake Lawne Avenue, Orlando, FL 32808
Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 4131 Lake Lawn Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32808. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 4131 Lake Lawn Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Exit 79, Turn left onto FL-423/S John Young Pkwy., Turn left onto W Colonial Dr/FL-50, Turn right onto Mercy Dr., Turn right onto Lake Lawne Ave

(RLNE4061782)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

